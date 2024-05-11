MS Dhoni entertained the public; who cares if CSK lose?: Virender Sehwag after CSK's loss to GT in IPL 2024 match

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag didn't mince his words while speaking about MS Dhoni's batting position for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024 season. Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 8 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday (May 10) when the Men in Yellow were chasing a massive target of 232.

Dhoni played a great cameo, scoring 26 runs off 11 balls including a boundary and three sixes. However, it proved to be too little too late as CSK lost by 35 runs, only managing 196/8 in their 20 overs.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, Virender Sehwag seemed to have a sarcastic response to MS Dhoni's ideal batting position for Chennai Super Kings. Here's what he said:

"I don't want to get into the debate. Wherever he bats, it's fine. He played fine, and entertained the public, who cares if they win or lose? He entertained the public, that's it. We should end the debate around MS Dhoni's batting position. He knows what he wants to do. It's his wish."

However, Sehwag claimed that if Dhoni doesn't bat higher up the order, the other Chennai batters need to up their game to the level of their former captain.

Stephen Fleming had commented on MS Dhoni batting lower down the order

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had been asked about the rationale of sending MS Dhoni to bat as low as No. 9 during their IPL 2024 campaign against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala. Here's what he had told reporters:

"Physically it's risky. We've seen early on in the season, a little bit of muscle injury - if he does bat too long, we run the risk of losing him. So we're trying to find that balance where he can have an impact on the match. So don't underestimate his influence on the team just because he comes in at No. 9."

CSK suddenly find themselves in a situation where they may have to win their final two games to qualify for the playoffs. They will next face the Rajasthan Royals in their final home game of the season on Sunday, May 12.

