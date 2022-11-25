MS Dhoni fan makes his presence felt at FIFA World Cup 2022

A fan of former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been grabbing some eyeballs at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The football World Cup kicked off on November 20 and will conclude on December 18.

While the football fever is very much on, fans of Dhoni are proving yet again that 'MSD' is one of the most beloved sportspersons in the world. A couple of images are being shared on social media in which a fan of the former Indian captain is seen expressing his admiration for his cricketing hero.

In one picture, he can be seen holding a placard with “Forever Thala Dhoni” written on it. In another image, he displays MSD’s iconic No.7 CSK jersey in a stadium during a FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

The pictures of Dhoni’s fan at the soccer World Cup emerged just a few days after former India captain Virat Kohli’s Instagram story on the legendary white-ball cricketer went viral.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra MS Dhoni fan in the FIFA World Cup. MS Dhoni fan in the FIFA World Cup. https://t.co/NKdMHQRIdd

Kohli shared a picture of a water bottle in which Dhoni's image has been used for promotional purposes. While posting the image on his Instagram story, Kohli wrote:

"He's everywhere. Even on the water bottle.”

While Kohli is currently preparing for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, Dhoni will be seen in action during IPL 2023. He was retained as CSK captain ahead of the mini-auction in Kochi on December 23.

Former Pakistan captain picks MS Dhoni as the first choice for India’s head coach

In the wake of India’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 in the semi-final stage, some critics have questioned the role of coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue were thumped by England by 10 wickets in the knockout clash in Adelaide.

Joining the big debate in Indian cricket, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt named Dhoni as his first choice for India’s head coach. Speaking on his YouTube channel a few days back, he commented:

"Both VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag were fantastic players. But leadership and tactical prowess are very important because a coach also needs to be a mentor to the players. Looking at how successful MS Dhoni was in those aspects, he would be my first choice."

According to recent media reports, Dhoni is set to retire from the IPL after 2023. Apparently, the BCCI is keen to utilize his services and might appoint him in some capacity as part of the support staff.

