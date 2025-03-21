MS Dhoni gives autographs to fans on phone covers at Chepauk ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni was recently spotted giving autographs to fans on their phone covers ahead of IPL 2025. Dhoni and his teammates have been preparing intensely in the nets over the past few days in Chennai to prepare for the El Clasico clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (March 23). The five-time championship-winning franchises will kick off their IPL 2025 campaigns at the Chepauk Stadium.

Ahead of the game, a CSK fan posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to provide a glimpse of MS Dhoni's interaction with fans during a practice session at the Chepauk Stadium. In it, Dhoni could be seen giving autographs on the back of mobile phones to multiple fans.

You can watch the video below:

"They probably lack a little firepower" - Aakash Chopra on CSK squad ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the CSK squad ahead of IPL 2025. Shedding light on their weaknesses, he opined that the Super Kings lack a bit of firepower in the batting department. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' he said:

"They probably lack a little firepower because you have a legit finisher in the form of Shivam Dube, and you have one in the form of Dhoni, but Dhoni doesn't come to bat before the 17th over. The power you talk about in T20 games hasn't been seen in Ravindra Jadeja. You might see Rahul Tripathi playing, and then Devon Conway at the top, they are more like grafters. They are collectors but maybe not powerful strikers."

On the positives, Chopra continued:

"The biggest strength of this team is the all-rounders because they have many. They try to pick players who do two jobs. So all-round ability is top-class. They have experience and expertise. They always make a team filled with experience. They have a lot of experience, whether it's Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaiwad, Jadeja, Ashwin or Dhoni. If you see every individual separately, you will find quality everywhere."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

