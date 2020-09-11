MS Dhoni is going to rule the roost as a batsman and a captain in IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that MS Dhoni is going to be a dominant force in IPL 2020, both with the bat and as a captain. He made this observation while doing a SWOT analysis of the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of the upcoming IPL.

Aakash Chopra chose MS Dhoni as the Chennai Super Kings' Tournament Protector. He explained that this is a player who is always there for the team in any situation, a player who manages everything and consistently does the job.

The reputed commentator mentioned that although there might be a few question marks over the impact MS Dhoni would be able to create considering his prolonged absence from the cricket field, his vast experience would help him overcome the hurdle.

"That player according to me is MS Dhoni. We have not seen MS Dhoni the batsman for a long time, so there might be a slight question in your mind if he will be able to hit the ground running. Will he able to bat the same way as he was doing earlier but he is a store of experience."

Aakash Chopra observed that MS Dhoni would get the best out of all the CSK squad members with his astute tactical acumen.

"As a captain, he is going to get the best out of everyone. He will be leading from the tactical front, when to bowl which bowler."

The 42-year-old acknowledged that MS Dhoni might take a little while to be back at his best as a batsman while adding that the talismanic leader will rule the roost in IPL 2020, both as a batsman and with his captaincy.

"MS Dhoni the batsman is important because when spin reigns, he will be even more valuable. He may not hit the ground running but as the tournament progresses, I am pretty sure that MS Dhoni is going to rule the roost as a batsman and a captain."

Aakash Chopra on the opportunities for the CSK players to excel under MS Dhoni

Deepak Chahar has developed by leaps and bounds under MS Dhoni's leadership

Aakash Chopra reckoned that the upcoming IPL presents huge opportunities for both young and experienced batsmen in the CSK lineup to showcase their talents.

"Opportunities are there for Ruturaj Gaikwad, for Kedar Jadhav to stake a claim, Ambati Rayudu to remind everyone that he is still there."

Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to take Suresh Raina's place in Chennai Super Kings XI https://t.co/P3xATqrChS — TOI Sports News (@TOISportsNews) August 31, 2020

On the bowling front, the former KKR player pointed out that Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur would have great opportunities to seal their place in the Indian team.

"And then there are opportunities for Deepak Chahar because he has been in and out because of injuries and had also returned COVID positive. Even Shardul Thakur has opportunities. Lots of players in this team have opportunities."

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar has cleared all the mandatory tests from the franchise and Board of Control for Cricket in India and will train with the squad from Friday. https://t.co/H36KTpzwO9 — News18.com (@news18dotcom) September 11, 2020

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that all the CSK players would be privileged to play under MS Dhoni as the latter provides them a platform to shine.

"And when they play under MS Dhoni, they make the best use of these opportunities. If any player has a point to prove, he should be under MS Dhoni because he makes it happen."

With the Indian team looking for reliable new-ball partners for Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 World Cup next year, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur could put their name in the reckoning with consistent performances for CSK in IPL 2020.