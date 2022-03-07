MS Dhoni hits the nets as CSK gear up for IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni hit the nets today as the team began their preparations ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The team's social media handle captioned the picture of Dhoni:

"Get set."

The CSK players, who are not on international duty, had their first day of training in a camp in Surat today. Coaches Stephen Fleming and Lakshmipathy Balaji are also part of the group.

MS Dhoni to lead CSK against KKR in IPL 2022 opener

MS Dhoni will be in action in the IPL 2022 season opener on March 26 when CSK take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a replay of last year's final. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

This year, the IPL league stage will see the teams divided into two groups. CSK have been grouped with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT).

The other group comprises of Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and the other new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

CSK will face each team in their group twice and MI from the other group twice as well. As for the other four teams from the other group, CSK will face them once each.

CSK's final league stage game will be played on May 20 when they take on RR at the Brabourne Stadium. The league stage of IPL 2022 will be played between three venues in Mumbai and the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The three stadiums in Mumbai are the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

CSK squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

