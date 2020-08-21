MS Dhoni hits towering sixes in final CSK practice at Chennai; Raina cheers him on [Watch]

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Twitter to post some behind-the-scenes footage from their final practice session at Chepauk. In the short video, CSK captain MS Dhoni can be seen hitting massive sixes, while his vice-captain Suresh Raina cheers him on from behind the stumps with whistles.

Players like Ambati Rayudu and Shardul Thakur are seen in action, while new acquisition R Sai Kishore also makes an appearance. Many CSK cricketers are also spotted taking temperature tests as a precaution against COVID-19.

The video can be seen below:

The super camp sorely missed the super fans, thanks to COVID. But we managed to end it with a loud whistle! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/z8NoMk7h6p — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 21, 2020

MS Dhoni seems to be in great touch ahead of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni recently walked away from international cricket

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni recently announced his retirement from international cricket in an Instagram post, and his partner-in-crime Suresh Raina also followed suit. In the wake of the shocking decision, many fans have speculated whether MS Dhoni's time at CSK is also coming to an end.

However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan dispelled all such claims recently, and stated that the 39-year-old is in great touch and that he is set to lead the team in next year's IPL as well.

“Dhoni is striking the ball very well. And there were plenty of sixes in all directions. Dhoni was his usual self, relaxed, confident and happy,” Viswanathan said.

“We don’t worry about him at all. Yes, We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year: 2022,” he added.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to get underway next month in the UAE, and CSK will look to claim their 4th IPL title and pull level with the Mumbai Indians as the most decorated team in the history of India's most prestigious T20 tournament.

With the likes of Piyush Chawla and Sam Curran acquired in the 2020 IPL auction, CSK have a very well-balanced squad and with MS Dhoni looking in ominous form, we could see the Men in Yellow go very far in the campaign.