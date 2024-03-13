"MS Dhoni is like a diesel engine that never ends" - AB de Villiers 

Former South African captain-turned-pundit AB de Villiers compared Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lynchpin MS Dhoni to a diesel engine that never stops working.

Dhoni was said to be prepared to retire after IPL 2023. But after CSK won their record fifth title under his captaincy, he announced his decision to push himself one more season, despite a major knee injury, for the franchise's loyal fans.

Now, at 42, he has joined the squad season and rumors are rife that the upcoming season may or may not be his last either.

"They played some incredible cricket last year. There were a lot of rumors about MS Dhoni finishing up last year, that was not the case, ladies and gentlemen. He would be back again. Will this be his final season? No one knows. He just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends. He keeps running. What an incredible player, what an incredible captain," de Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers then wondered what made CSK this good before attempting to answer the question himself. He said:

"I believe it's through their presence, it's through the leadership of MSD, a calm coach in Stephen Fleming, senior players in Ravi[ndra] Jadeja and others who have really set this incredible culture alive. They are a very intimidating team to play against. They are never easy to beat.

"That is always a great characteristic of a very successful unit, of a very successful franchise. When you are playing well, it's, 'Yes, no problem, no one's gonna stop us' but when you are not playing so well - they always find a way to compete."

He also attributed their success to their home ground in Chepauk, calling it a 'fortress'.

"Lack of pressure makes CSK dangerous" - AB de Villiers

De Villiers went on to sound a warning sign to other IPL sides, saying that because CSK won the title last year, they would play with less pressure in 2024.

"They won last year. Yes, they want to defend their title but there's almost no pressure on MSD and his troops and I think that makes them dangerous. Can they go back-to-back? They certainly have the ability," he said.

CSK begin their campaign against neighboring rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22.