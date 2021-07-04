MS Dhoni makes fan's dream come true

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni made one of his fans' dream come true by spending some time with him and also giving him an autograph on his mobile cover. This is the story of Dev, one of the members of the MeenaBagh Staff.

MS Dhoni and his family were out on vacation at Ratnari, Himachal Pradesh, and stayed at the MeenaBagh Hotel. Upon getting to know this, Dev decided to ask for a transfer from MeenaBagh Shimla where he was working so that he could get a chance to serve his hero.

This was special for one more reason. MS Dhoni had visited Himachal Pradesh in 2008 to play a tournament and Dev was present there, trying to get his autograph. But he had to deal with the baton of the police and thought that his chance to meet MS Dhoni would never come.

MeenaBagh hotel took to Instagram and posted photos of MS Dhoni with the staff and also of Dev with the signed phone cover.

One final flourish from MS Dhoni in IPL 2021?

Many are touting the possibility that MS Dhoni could be playing his last IPL season this year. With the second half set to be played in the UAE, Dhoni will want to finish on a high.

Although he looked rusty while batting, Dhoni's fans would be keen for him to get on the park and show the world why he was one of the best ever to play the game.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a poor IPL 2020 season where they ended up outside the playoffs spots. However, that may not be the case this time.

CSK have won five of their seven games and the likes of Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Faf Du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been brilliant. Only time will tell whether MS Dhoni might add another title to his collection this season.

