Former Indian fast bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji believes that since 2000, no other cricketer has had an impact on Indian cricket and world cricket as MS Dhoni has had. MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, having played his last game in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

MS Dhoni also has also been one of the best finishers around. Balaji believes that if 20 odd runs were required in the final over, one would still back Dhoni to win the game with his bat.

"From the year 2000, according to me, there's nobody like Dhoni who's had such a massive influence on not just Indian cricket but world cricket, I have heard about brutal hitting, hard-hitting that when someone hits the ball, it'll be difficult for a bowler or a fielder to even keep their hands on the ball. I saw that for the first time with Dhoni," Balaji said while speaking on a Star Sports Tamil show.

"Even now if there are 20-plus runs needed to win in the last over and if I had to pick someone, it would always be Dhoni. Such massive impact he has," he further added.

MS Dhoni's leadership has changed the perception of leadership among all captains: Balaji

Being cool and calm under pressure has always been one of MS Dhoni's strengths. The former Indian skipper has made many masterstrokes during his time as a captain that have been bold but effective decisions in the end.

Therefore, Balaji feels that MS Dhoni completely changed the definition of leadership for other captains as he always led by example.

"His leadership changed the perception of leadership among all captains. The way he maintains his emotion on field, maintaining the team environment and camaraderie, leading the team successfully, only MS Dhoni could do it," Balaji said.

Although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he will still continue to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the IPL to be held in the UAE.