MS Dhoni's new look sparks a hilarious meme fest on Twitter

A picture of former Indian captain MS Dhoni dressed as a monk has been trending across all social media platforms ever since it surfaced.

It all began when Star Sports shared a picture of Dhoni's new avatar and asked fans to make a guess on what it was all about.

😮😮😮 - our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

Mantra… avatar… we are as 🤯 as you are right now!



Give us your best guess as to what this mantra is that he's talking about and keep watching this space for the reveal. 😎 pic.twitter.com/km9AQ93Dek — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021

It didn't take long for Twitter users to pick up the Indian legend's new avatar and make creative memes about it.

Some of them were hilarious and are sure to make you chuckle. Here are the best reactions:

Dhoni when required rate is below 2 Vs Dhoni when required rate is above 9 pic.twitter.com/8WPCKb5i7C — Prasad Patil (@Prasad_One8) March 14, 2021

Lt Col Dhoni ponders the serious issue of how to control spy pigeons pic.twitter.com/KKSXs6JKlD — Dennis (@DennisCricket_) March 14, 2021

so where do you see yourself in 5 years in agency life?



me: pic.twitter.com/POJzmfcNy7 — Krishna Daga (@dagakrishna22) March 14, 2021

When you went to the washroom and forgot to bring your phone with you-: pic.twitter.com/X2qRrHbQFw — Pulkit🥳///(Prince)/// Arya (@sarcasticyadav_) March 14, 2021

Advertisement

Everyone would certainly relate to this barber experience:

Me : "bhaiya bas thoda trim karna hai, length kam nahi karni"

Barber : "haanji bilkul chinta mat karo"

Also barber : pic.twitter.com/hSNmFKnvVI — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 14, 2021

After watching Yuvi's 22 ball half century at the age of 39.



Dhoni:#YuvrajSingh#INDLvsSAL pic.twitter.com/TLsqoB3Ybf — Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) March 13, 2021

When will MS Dhoni next be seen in action?

MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 starting on April 9. He was recently seen practicing his shots at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai ahead of the IPL.

The Chennai Super Kings also posted a video of their skipper in a net session.

Advertisement

While CSK will welcome Suresh Raina after he pulled out of the previous season due to personal reasons, Dhoni will remain one of CSK’s most important batsmen.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had a rather dull season in 2020, scoring a mere 200 runs in 14 games, and will certainly look to score big in 2021.

CSK have already begun their preparations in Chennai for IPL 2021 a month in advance. Dhoni will once again lead the side as he eyes a fourth IPL trophy for the Chennai-based franchise.

CSK, one of the most successful franchises in the history of the IPL, failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 2020. They would certainly need MS Dhoni back to his best if they want to make amends.

With MS Dhoni being a master in getting the most out of his players, one can surely expect him to bounce back strongly this time around. CSK is certainly going to be a team to watch out for in IPL 2021.

#Msdians patiently waiting to see dhoni in cricket field.. pic.twitter.com/IDBatUvzg3 — Professor memerever (@AnshKaran7) March 14, 2021