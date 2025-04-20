MS Dhoni perishes cheaply to a full toss from Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Apr 20, 2025 22:42 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mumbai Indians' frontline speedster Jasprit Bumrah cut short Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's innings in the IPL 2025 clash on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. The right-arm speedster sent down a full toss, but the keeper-batter failed to put it away and holed out to deep backward square leg.

Ad

The dismissal occurred in the 19th over as Hardik Pandya brought on the 31-year-old for his fourth and final. Ravindra Jadeja churned out five runs off the opening two balls, including a boundary. However, Dhoni could not keep the momentum going and gave a catch to the deep backward square leg fielder. Tilak Varma held on to a tumbling catch.

Watch the video here as Dhoni departs for 4:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier in the night, the toss also went against the Chennai Super Kings, and Hardik Pandya elected to field first. Dhoni announced a big change to their XI, bringing in Ayush Mhatre for Rahul Tripathi.

Jasprit Bumrah had earlier dismissed Shivam Dube

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)
Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad-born cricketer had gotten rid of Shivam Dube for 50 off 32 deliveries, breaking a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. Bumrah eventually finished with respectable figures of 4-0-25-2, becoming the pick of the bowlers for the home side.

Ad

After the Super Kings were put into bat, they started slowly, and left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar struck in his first over to get rid of Rachin Ravindra. However, the same over saw Mhatre take Ashwani Kumar to the cleaners as he hammered two sixes and a four to kickstart his IPL career. The 17-year-old had also smashed Deepak Chahar for a boundary, but the latter had the last laugh and dismissed him for a 15-ball 32.

The partnership of 79 between Dube and Jadeja that came off 50 deliveries was pivotal in propelling the Yellow Army to a competitive 176/5. Both sides won their last game and are keen to continue the momentum.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications