MS Dhoni perishes cheaply to a full toss from Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' frontline speedster Jasprit Bumrah cut short Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's innings in the IPL 2025 clash on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. The right-arm speedster sent down a full toss, but the keeper-batter failed to put it away and holed out to deep backward square leg.
The dismissal occurred in the 19th over as Hardik Pandya brought on the 31-year-old for his fourth and final. Ravindra Jadeja churned out five runs off the opening two balls, including a boundary. However, Dhoni could not keep the momentum going and gave a catch to the deep backward square leg fielder. Tilak Varma held on to a tumbling catch.
Watch the video here as Dhoni departs for 4:
Earlier in the night, the toss also went against the Chennai Super Kings, and Hardik Pandya elected to field first. Dhoni announced a big change to their XI, bringing in Ayush Mhatre for Rahul Tripathi.
Jasprit Bumrah had earlier dismissed Shivam Dube
Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad-born cricketer had gotten rid of Shivam Dube for 50 off 32 deliveries, breaking a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. Bumrah eventually finished with respectable figures of 4-0-25-2, becoming the pick of the bowlers for the home side.
After the Super Kings were put into bat, they started slowly, and left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar struck in his first over to get rid of Rachin Ravindra. However, the same over saw Mhatre take Ashwani Kumar to the cleaners as he hammered two sixes and a four to kickstart his IPL career. The 17-year-old had also smashed Deepak Chahar for a boundary, but the latter had the last laugh and dismissed him for a 15-ball 32.
The partnership of 79 between Dube and Jadeja that came off 50 deliveries was pivotal in propelling the Yellow Army to a competitive 176/5. Both sides won their last game and are keen to continue the momentum.
