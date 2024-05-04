"MS Dhoni is playing my father's role in my cricket life" - Matheesha Pathirana amidst IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) young sensation Matheesha Pathirana is grateful for whatever he has learnt from former captain and legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni during the Sri Lankan pacer's time with the Men in Yellow.

Pathirana shed light on how Dhoni took him under his wings and looked after him like a father figure. He also spoke about the small bits but effective pieces of advice from Dhoni that has helped the pacer gain confidence.

Speaking on the show 'Lions Upclose', here's what Matheesha Pathirana had to say about MS Dhoni:

"After my father, in my cricket life, mostly he (Dhoni) is playing my father's role because he is always taking care of me, giving me advice, what I have to do, similar to my father when I am at home. He tells just small things, but it makes a lot of difference. So those little things, I take a lot of confidence."

Joining CSK as a replacement for Sisanda Magala in IPL 2022, Pathirana played a crucial role in their title-winning season a year later, with 19 wickets from 12 games.

Matheesha Pathirana urges MS Dhoni to play for one more season

Matheesha Pathirana also spoke about how MS Dhoni has often told the pacer to look after his body, manage the workload, and also enjoy playing the game. He is hopeful that Dhoni would play another season and also had a request for the former CSK captain. He said:

"Off the field, we don't talk that much; but if I have to ask something from him, definitely I would go to him and ask. Everytime he is telling me, 'Enjoy your game and take care of your body,' Mahi bhai, if you can play one more season, please play with us. If I'm here (laughs)."

Chennai Super Kings missed Matheesha Pathirana's services in their previous game against the Punjab Kings. However, they will be hopeful that the Sri Lankan will be available for the return fixture in Dharamsala on Sunday.

