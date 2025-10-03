MS Dhoni poses with friends and family on Dussehra [In Pictures]

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted spending quality time with friends and family on the occasion of Dussehra festival on Thursday (October 2). He has been away from the field since the conclusion of IPL 2025.

He also captained Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a few games after an injury ruled Ruturaj Gaikwad out of the tournament. It was a forgettable season for CSK as they finished last in the points table for the first time in league history. On the personal front, Dhoni scored 196 runs across 14 games at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.

MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, gave fans a latest glimpse of him on Dussehra by resharing a photo collage on her Instagram handle. In it, Dhoni could be seen posing for pictures in casual wear, sporting a warm smile. You can watch Sakshi's Instagram story below:

Sakshi Singh Dhoni's recent Instagram story. (Image: sakshisingh_r/Instagram)

"His ethics are very strong" - Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on MS Dhoni's leadership skills

Former Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan recently hailed MS Dhoni's captaincy skills and highlighted the traits that made him successful. Speaking about the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning Indian captain on Raj Shamani's YouTube podcast, Dhawan said:

“Dhoni bhai is very relaxed. I feel that he is naturally very calm and never chases anything, even in leadership. Mentally, he is very, very strong, and I feel he is also highly elevated. His ethics are very strong, his values are very strong, and nature has truly blessed him. He has nurtured players, created champions, even when he won the first T20 World Cup, he was very composed."

Shikhar further added:

"The qualities of a leader were very evident in him, and of course, with time and experience, those qualities only grew stronger. He has supported me a lot. He gave me a lot of support. He knew that even if it wasn’t working at the moment, this player has the potential to deliver, to win the match.”

Shikhar made his ODI and Test debuts under MS Dhoni's captaincy and went on to cement the opening spot in the 50-over format. He scored 6793 runs across 167 ODIs at an average of 44.11, including 17 centuries.

