"MS Dhoni is practising twice a day in Chennai - N Srinivasan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner N Srinivasan heaped praise on skipper MS Dhoni at a recent event. Srinivasan revealed that Dhoni is practising twice a day for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"For your information, MS Dhoni is in Chennai. He takes his cricket so seriously, he is practising in the indoor nets. And in the afternoon, he is practising at Chepauk. He is a very determined person and that is what we like," said N Srinivasan at the India Today Conclave.

Srinivasan spoke consistency and loyalty in cricket and mentioned that these are two qualities that are synonymous with the Chennai-based IPL franchise.

"Cricket is about winning, IPL is about winning but there are also things such as consistency and loyalty and I think that is what oozes out of us," said Srinivasan.

Srinivasan also revealed the reasons for India Cements bidding for the Chennai franchise back in 2008.

"There are two-three points. The first is, we must recognise that Chennai was one of the 5 original Test centres in India. So, when the IPL was launched, I said, 'Chennai must have a team.' So, India Cements wrote to the then-president Sharad Pawar Sir asking if we could bid," revealed Srinivasan.

"I wrote the letter although I was a treasurer myself. This has been forgotten in all the statements made subsequently. India Cements did not bid without permission," added Srinivasan.

MS Dhoni on the verge of a brilliant record

Since CSK's inception in 2008, MS Dhoni has always been the captain of the team. He has led the Super Kings to 8 IPL finals and has won more games than any other captain in the tournament.

MS Dhoni is all set to enter the record books in IPL 2021 as he can become the first player to captain a franchise in 200 games. Dhoni has captained the Super Kings in 197 matches so far in his IPL career. The third match CSK plays in the upcoming season will be MS Dhoni's 200th game as a skipper.

CSK will play their first match of the season on April 10th against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.