MS Dhoni purchases vintage Land Rover 3 at online auction

Former India captain MS Dhoni purchased a classic Land Rover 3 at an online auction of vintage and classic cars on December 19. The auction was organized by Big Boy Toyz. According to the company, a number of celebrities from India took part in the auction.

As per a report in Moneycontrol.com, Big Boy Toyz showcased a list of 19 exclusive cars for auction including cars from Rolls Royce, Cadillac, Buick, Chevrolet, Land Rover, Austin, Mercedes-Benz and others. The cars were being displayed at the flagship showroom in Gurgaon.

The report revealed that Dhoni was among those who participated in the auction and ended up buying a Land Rover 3 for himself. According to Big Boy Toyz, 50% of the entire stock was sold through the online auction.

Dhoni is known for his love of cars and bikes and has an impressive collection of both. His four-wheelers include a Mercedes-Benz GLE, an Audi Q7 and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. As for bikes, he is said to possess a Confederate Hellcat X32, a Yamaha RD350, a Harley-Davidson Fatboy, a BSA Goldstar, a Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R and a Kawasaki Ninja H2.

Dhoni to quit CSK captaincy?

Meanwhile, Dhoni was retained by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Ravindra Jadeja was retained as the first-choice player by CSK for INR 16 crore, while Dhoni was the second-choice retention at INR 12 crore. As per reports, the former India captain himself had insisted not be picked as the first-choice retention, keeping the future in mind.

As per the latest reports emerging, the 40-year-old could even hand over the leadership role to Jadeja. Earlier, Robin Uthappa, who was part of CSK during IPL 2021, had also batted for Jadeja as the new CSK captain. He said:

"I am sure that is MS Dhoni’s doing itself. He knows the value that Jadeja has to the unit. I think from what I understand, Jadeja might be someone who could end up leading the squad in the future as well when MS Dhoni retires. They have given him the due he deserved.”

Dhoni led CSK to their fourth title triumph during IPL 2021. The Chennai franchise is the second most successful team in IPL history after the Mumbai Indians (five titles).

