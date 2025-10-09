  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • MS Dhoni receives raucous reception from fans ahead of inauguration of new stadium in Madurai [Watch]

MS Dhoni receives raucous reception from fans ahead of inauguration of new stadium in Madurai [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:06 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni in action for CSK in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni received a raucous reception from fans at the airport as he arrived in Madurai on Thursday, October 9. He landed in the city to inaugurate the newly built stadium.

Ad

Ahead of the inauguration, a sea of fans gathered outside the Madurai airport to watch MS Dhoni and catch a glimpse of the star. The fans went berserk and erupted in a loud cheer as the veteran made his way out. He received a roaring welcome while being escorted out of the airport, surrounded by officials and police staff.

Dhoni was seen in his casual attire, wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of his raucous reception, posted by a user on X below:

Ad

Moreover, the 44-year-old received a grand welcome as he entered the new stadium later on. Inside the stadium, he entered the ground on a red carpet from the boundary area. As he was escorted in, fireworks went off as well. Several fans were gathered inside the stadium as the cheering continued.

MS Dhoni got onto a buggy and was shown around the stadium. As a part of the inauguration, he also played a few balls on the main pitch.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The new venue in Madurai has been named the Velammal Cricket Stadium. As reported by The Times of India, the Velammal Education Trust and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) collaborated to develop the stadium. The project cost approximately ₹325 crores.

While the stadium's present capacity is 7300, it could expand to a 20,000 capacity in the future. The stadium could be seen hosting key domestic tournaments, the Ranji Trophy, and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Ad

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026?

The fans in Tamil Nadu love their Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star MS Dhoni. While they caught a glimpse of the former CSK captain in Madurai, they will be eager to see him don the yellow jersey once again in IPL 2026.

Dhoni was retained for ₹4 crore under the 'uncapped player' category ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. He even led the side after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an injury during the early stages. CSK did not have a great season and finished at the bottom.

With the bat, MS Dhoni scored 196 runs from 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 135.17. While there is no confirmation on his future in the leg yet, it remains to be seen if he will return for CSK next season.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications