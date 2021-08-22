Watch: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva plays with Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa's kids in a swimming pool 

MS Dhoni and most of his CSK teammates traveled to UAE with their families. All of them are staying together at the same hotel there. It presented an opportunity for the kids of cricketers to bond and spend some time together playing games.

CSK batsman Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal has shared a story on her official Instagram account to give a glimpse of the fun the junior CSK contingent is having in the UAE. In the picture, fans could spot Ziva Singh Dhoni in a swimming pool along with Gracia Raina, Ria Raina, and Neale Nolan Uthappa.

You can watch the story here.

CSK squad has already successfully finished quarantine and began their training for the second phase of IPL, which commences on September 19. CSK will face the Mumbai Indians on that day to kick off the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

MS Dhoni-led CSK is currently in second position in the points table. They will look to continue in the same vein of form when IPL 2021 resumes next month.

Fans will be hoping for a few thunderous performances from MS Dhoni in the second half as he did not score much earlier in the season. In the seven games during March, Dhoni scored a paltry 37 runs at an average of 12.33

Here is the full schedule of the Delhi Capitals for the UAE leg of IPL 2021

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30 PM IST, September 26, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 44: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 30, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 47: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 4, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 53: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 7, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Edited by Arnav Kholkar