MS Dhoni's parents recover from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni's parents Pan Singh and Devaki Devi have recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged from the hospital where they were undergoing treatment.

The couple returned to their home in Ranchi after showing no discomfort following a negative Covid-19 test. MS Dhoni's father could be seen in a wheelchair as he made his way out of the hospital along with his wife.

MS Dhoni's parents

Pan Singh and Devaki Devi were admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi on April 20 after showing symptoms of the virus.

MS Dhoni was in Mumbai at the time, along with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing in IPL 2021. The CSK captain chose not to head home but has been constantly monitoring the situation back in Ranchi.

Speaking about MS Dhoni's decision, head coach Stephen Fleming said:

"I had a talk with MS and the situation is under control for now. We will monitor the situation for the next few days," Fleming said last week.

"It is a tough time for everybody, especially in India at the moment. We are spending quite a lot of time talking about care in the wider group of friends and family. We have that responsibility to ensure MS has the support that he needs. We hope his family recovers quickly," said the CSK coach.

MS Dhoni leads the Chennai Super Kings to a fifth consecutive win

The Chennai Super Kings started IPL 2021 on a losing note with a 7-wicket loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, since then, the team has bounced back strongly.

Chennai have now won five games in a row in the tournament, thereby climbing up to the top of the points table. The team also defeated an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team earlier this week, handing Virat Kohli's men their only loss in the tournament thus far.

In their last game on Wednesday, CSK defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a comfortable 7-wicket margin while chasing 172 runs.

MS Dhoni hasn't been at his best with the bat as yet, scoring just 37 runs from four innings at an average of 12.33.