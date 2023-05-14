"MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly"- Indian legend hails CSK skipper for performing well despite retirement rumours

Former Indian legend Mithali Raj hailed another legendary cricketer in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni for leading his team by example in the IPL 2023 season so far. There has been a lot of talk about whether IPL 2023 could be Dhoni's last season as player.

Mithali spoke about how tough it could be for any player to focus on their game towards the twilight of their career with such talks going on from the outset. But she was impressed with the way Dhoni has continued to get the best out of his players and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Mithali Raj had to say about MS Dhoni's leadership skills:

"There are a lot of noises when a player approaches the back end of his career. MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly and guided his team slowly in this season. He's helped CSK stay in the hunt for the top two spots so far. It's not just his captaincy, but also the on-field strategies that he's made has helped CSK do well. Rahane is a perfect example of how a player revives himself under a good captain."

MS Dhoni has stopped time: Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also present in the discussion and even he praised Dhoni for his fitness and ability to hit sixes at will even as he approaches the twilight of his career. He wants Dhoni to continue playing and not hang up his boots at the end of the season.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"MS Dhoni has stopped time. He still looks the same old Dhoni. He's hitting those big shots, taking those singles. Although he's not running at his full speed, he's hitting those sixes at ease and still looks dangerous with the bat. Don't hurt our feelings MSD. You should continue playing."

The Chennai Super Kings will look to seal their place in the playoffs with a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Sunday.

