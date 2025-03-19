MS Dhoni smashes stunning helicopter shot off Matheesha Pathirana’s yorker in CSK practice match ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni smashed a stunning helicopter shot against teammate Matheesha Pathirana's yorker during a practice match ahead of IPL 2025. Dhoni recently attended Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding in Dehradun before joining the CSK camp to ramp up preparations for the upcoming season.

The Super Kings will begin their IPL 2025 journey this Sunday (March 23) with a high-octane clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

A fan posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a glimpse of Dhoni's preparations leading into the new season. In it, the iconic cricketer can be seen hitting his signature helicopter shot against a yorker from Matheesha Pathirana.

You can watch Dhoni's big hit in the video below:

"He is happy to play this game under pressure to see who actually blinks first"- Aakash Chopra on CSK's MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that MS Dhoni has been honest with himself regarding his limitations of being 43 years old and transformed into a lower-order hitter since last year to give his best for CSK. Speaking about Dhoni in a discussion on ESPNCricinfo, Aakash Chopra said:

"I feel that he’s very honest with himself. And that honesty matters a lot. And why does that matter? See, all of us kept on shouting that he can’t come up to bat if he’s batting so well. But in his head, he was convinced that I cannot bat for 40 balls. If he comes to bat after 12 overs, I can’t do it. He has also added a couple of things that are risk-free. Everyone in the world plays 360 degrees, scoops and paddles but he still doesn't play those."

Chopra continued:

"What he realized is he could hit yorkers for six with the helicopter shot. He's practiced it so much in the past, muscle memory kicks in. So now bowlers bowl wide yorkers to him. Some batters try to play reverse lap to wide yorkers. Dhoni knows he can't do that so he uses his strength which is in line with what he can do. So he is happy to play this game under pressure to see who actually blinks first. And over a period of time, he has learnt that the bowler blinks first."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

