MS Dhoni sports white beard, colorful attire as he poses for pictures in Ranchi 

Former India and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recently posed for a couple of pictures in Ranchi, Jharkhand. In the images, the legendary cricketer is seen sporting a white beard with flamboyant attire.

Dhoni recently inspired CSK to a record-equaling victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With a thrilling five-wicket win via the DLS method over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Chennai became the second franchise after Mumbai Indians (MI) to lift the IPL trophy five times.

On Friday, June 16, Subodh Singh Kushwaha, a die-hard Dhoni fan, shared a post in which the legendary cricketer is seen posing for some pictures in Ranchi.

He uploaded the images on his Instagram handle with the caption:

“Recent Click 🤗 MAHI Bhaiya & friends 💛💛 @mahi7781 🙏 @kushmahi7 #MSDhoni #Dhoni #Thala #legend #captaincool #blessed.”

Dhoni's white beard is prominent in the picture as is his colorful night suit.

This is not the first time Dhoni’s bearded look has grabbed attention. Ahead of IPL 2023 as well, the CSK skipper’s white beard look had gone viral. However, he got rid of it during the tournament and was seen in a much younger avatar.

CSK’s emotional tweet on MS Dhoni leaves fans wondering

Recently, Chennai Super Kings posted an emotional video of MSD with the caption “Oh Captain, My Captain!” on their official social media handle. The clip paid tribute to the legend, sparking rumors of his retirement from the IPL.

Dhoni’s future in the IPL has been a matter of debate right from the build-up to this season's T20 league.

After leading CSK to victory in IPL 2023, the former Indian captain shed light on his retirement thoughts and commented:

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL.

“A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," he said.

While Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he has continued to lead CSK in the IPL, guiding them to wins in the 2021 and 2023 editions.

