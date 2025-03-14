MS Dhoni spotted at Chennai airport for IPL 2025 after returning from Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding [Watch]

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was spotted at the Chennai airport ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter was returning from Dehradun, where he attended the wedding ceremony of Rishabh Pant’s sister.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 43-year-old was seen with several airport personnel, who guarded him on the way to his car. Dhoni acknowledged one of the security personnel after he sat in his car, expressing his gratitude for dropping him to his four-wheeler. Notably, the former India captain is a lieutenant colonel in India’s territorial army.

The five-time IPL-winning captain handed over the leadership role to Ruturaj Gaikwad last season. The right-hander batted like a beast last season, amassing 161 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 220.54. Dhoni is among the elite list of batters with over 5,000 runs in IPL. He will look to put on a show one more time in the T20 extravaganza as the Super Kings aim to become the most successful team in the T20 league with a record sixth title.

“I just want to enjoy the game for the next few years” – MS Dhoni ended IPL retirement speculation last year

In October last year, MS Dhoni ended his retirement speculation from the IPL by confirming that he would play for the next few years. He said at a promotional event (via ESPNcricinfo):

“Just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I'm able to play. Like how during our childhood we used to go out and play at 4 [pm], just enjoying the game. But when you play professional sport it becomes difficult to enjoy the game just like a game. So what I want to do is, there are emotions and commitments, but I want to enjoy the game for the next few years."

MS Dhoni was retained by the Super Kings for INR 4 crore last year. Touted as the world’s best finisher, he will be seen in action against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23.

