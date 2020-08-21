MS Dhoni hit some humungous sixes during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training sessions that concluded at Chennai on Thursday. He hit the ball all around the park, and some of the sixes were monster hits, even travelling beyond the stands.

Talking to Sportstar, CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said that the CSK skipper was his usual self, relaxed confident and happy. He also added that Dhoni was timing the ball well and hitting plenty of sixes.

“Dhoni is striking the ball very well. And there were plenty of sixes in all directions. Dhoni was his usual self, relaxed, confident and happy,” Viswanathan said.

K.S. Viswanathan revealed that the team got to know the former Indian captain’s decision to retire from international cricket only through his Instagram post. “The team was surprised,” says the CEO.

CSK will leave for the UAE on Friday after the training camp at Chennai

The players and support staff of CSK will be leaving for the UAE for this year’s IPL on Friday afternoon. The players had earlier assembled in Chennai for a five-day camp. With six days of quarantine awaiting them upon arrival in the UAE, the CEO feels that this camp had been vital for the preparations.

“The boys had not trained for a long time and this was good for them. Coming after a break, they did not stretch themselves fully. That could have led to injuries. But the cricketers gradually found their rhythm,” the CSK CEO added.

Viswanathan also expressed satisfaction with the performance of certain players at the camp. He said that Murali Vijay and Ruturaj Gaekwad were striking the ball really well in the camp. The CEO was also impressed by the paceman Aswin Crist, who will be travelling with the team as a net bowler.