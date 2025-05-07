MS Dhoni stumps a sloppy-looking Sunil Narine for 26 with his brilliant presence of mind in KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni continued his exploits behind the wicket by stumping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Sunil Narine in the IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. The wicketkeeper showed brilliant presence of mind with his lightning-fast reflexes behind the stumps, catching a sloppy-looking Sunil Narine short of his crease.

Ad

As a result, Narine perished for 26 runs off 17 balls, ending the fifty-plus partnership with skipper Ajinkya Rahane for the second wicket. The southpaw's innings comprised one six and four boundaries.

The dismissal came in the eighth over of KKR’s innings. Noor Ahmad bowled a tossed-up delivery around the middle and leg stumps. Narine shimmied down the pitch to whip it away but was beaten as the ball hit the pads before rolling towards Dhoni. Narine failed to make his ground in time.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Noor Ahmad strikes twice as CSK fight back against KKR in the IPL 2025 match

Noor Ahmad struck twice, dismissing Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the same over, to help CSK bounce back against KKR in their IPL 2025 match. Following Narine’s dismissal, Raghuvanshi was caught behind as Dhoni completed a sharp catch. Earlier, Anshul Kamboj removed opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 11 off nine deliveries.

Ad

At the time of writing, the Knight Riders were 98/3 after 11.3 overs, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Manish Pandey at the crease.

KKR must win all their remaining three games, including the ongoing fixture, to finish in the top four of the points table and qualify for the playoffs. The defending champions beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in their last game. They have five victories from 11 matches and are sixth in the points table.

Ad

On the other hand, CSK have been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race. With two wins in 11 games, they are at the bottom of the points table.

Follow the KKR vs CSK IPL live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More