MS Dhoni tops list of celebrities violating advertising rules: Reports

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has stated that former Indian captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni tops the list of celebrities with regard to violation of advertising rules.

Dhoni is followed by noted comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli as well as actors Shraddha Kapoor Kriti Sanon and Pratik Gandhia also feature on the list.

According to ASCI’s report, Dhoni has as many as 10 cases of non-compliance, while Bhuvan Bam has seven. News agency PTI quoted the ASCI report on the matter as saying:

“In spite of the Consumer Protection Act now legally requiring celebrities to do their due diligence when they appear in ads, in 97 per cent of cases processed by ASCI featuring celebrities, they failed to provide any evidence of due diligence.”

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni remains one of the most sought-after names when it comes to endorsements.

“I’d be extremely surprised if this is his last season” - Kevin Pietersen on Dhoni’s IPL future

Dhoni is currently leading Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. After CSK’s last home game in the league stage against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 14, Dhoni and Co. took a lap of honor at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, hinting that the Chennai captain might not return to the tournament next year.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, though, has a different view on the matter.

In his column for Betway, he wrote:

“I was there for Dhoni’s lap of honour on Sunday, and it was incredible to see how the stadium stayed completely full. I’d be extremely surprised if this is his last season. I think this impact player rule actually helps him tremendously, where he can keep for 20 overs and bat wherever he wants to bat.”

Pietersen hailed Dhoni's leadership and wicketkeeping skills and added:

“He makes the team better with the decisions he makes as a captain, and his keeping has been tremendous. It’s not like he takes a batting position up, because he tends to come in at seven, eight or nine to whack a few deliveries.”

While Dhoni is yet to officially announce a decision on his IPL future, he has been troubled by fitness issues in the ongoing edition and has been seen limping on a few occasions.

