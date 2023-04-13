MS Dhoni unlikely to miss games for CSK despite knee injury; Ben Stokes may miss three more matches

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni may not miss any of their upcoming games in the IPL 2023 season despite the knee injury that he has been nursing.

According to reports from Cricbuzz, the former Indian skipper will continue to feature for the Men in Yellow as the injury may not be that serious.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed this news and said that while they know about Dhoni's injury, they are confident that he will continue to manage his injury as well as be available for all games.

Here's what Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

"He will play. It is true that he has an injury to his knee but he has not told us . otherwise."

Coach Stephen Fleming had spoken about MS Dhoni's injury after their loss against the Rajasthan Royals. Here's what he said:

"He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements. It's hindering him somewhat. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts. He's a great player. We have never doubted him. He's just amazing."

Ben Stokes may be available for CSK in return fixture against RR

Kasi Viswanathan also provided an update on Ben Stokes' heel injury. The all-rounder had complained of pain in his heel ahead of their game against the Mumbai Indians and hasn't been a part of the XI ever since.

But the Super Kings CEO is confident the star all-rounder will recover within the next couple of weeks. He stated:

"Ben is doing well, he is recovering fast, and should definitely be fit for the April 30 game. He could even be ready earlier, maybe by the April 27 game."

Viswanathan also spoke about the recovery of Deepak Chahar, who couldn't play the entire game at the Wankhede after being injured. He added:

"He will take longer than Ben to be back in action. Hopefully, he will be ready by the first week of May."

The injury-hit CSK will now travel to the Chinnaswamy Stadium to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, April 17.

Poll : 0 votes