MS Dhoni vs Ravindra Jadeja: Captaincy Record and Player Stats in IPL matches

MS Dhoni stepped down as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise on Thursday, handing over the team's reins to Ravindra Jadeja. Not many fans expected Dhoni to relinquish the CSK captaincy ahead of IPL 2022, but he felt it was the right time to hand over the responsibility to Jadeja.

Fans should note that Jadeja has not captained in the IPL before, although he has played under the leadership of many great players. The all-rounder will look forward to bringing all that experience to the fore while leading CSK.

With Dhoni deciding to assign the captaincy of the team to Ravindra Jadeja, we will take a look at the stats of the two CSK players in this article.

MS Dhoni vs Ravindra Jadeja: Captaincy record

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



IPL won’t be the same anymore



📸: IPL



#IPL No MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli as captain this seasonIPL won’t be the same anymore📸: IPL #IPL 2022 No MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli as captain this season ❌IPL won’t be the same anymore 😢📸: IPL#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/0XKYTLvPTw

Dhoni captained the Chennai Super Kings in 204 IPL matches, leading the franchise to 121 wins. CSK lost 82 games under Dhoni, whereas one match was abandoned. Dhoni won four IPL trophies and two Champions League T20 titles as CSK captain.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja will make his captaincy debut in IPL 2022. As mentioned ahead, the all-rounder has never led an IPL franchise before.

MS Dhoni vs Ravindra Jadeja: Player Stats

Dhoni will now feature as a wicket-keeper batter in the CSK playing XI. The 40-year-old has played 220 IPL games in his career, scoring 4,746 runs at a strike rate of 135.83. His batting average is close to 40, while his highest score is 84.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has played 200 IPL matches. Apart from CSK, he has also played for Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals. The new CSK skipper has scored 2,386 runs and picked up 127 wickets in the IPL.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee