MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi spotted arriving in Dehradun ahead of Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding [Watch]

MS Dhoni has landed in Dehradun ahead of Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi's wedding. The Chennai Super Kings star was spotted at the airport along with his wife Sakshi on March 11.

Rishabh Pant returned from the UAE and headed straight to Dehradun for his sister Sakshi's wedding. A video of Rishabh dancing during the wedding celebrations also went viral on the internet. It seems like Rishabh's idol and close friend MS Dhoni will also be a guest at the wedding.

A popular X profile shared a video of Dhoni arriving in Dehradun with Sakshi. You can watch the video here:

The video shared by the X user has received more than 1,000 views already within half an hour. 75 X users have liked the short clip shared by the social media user about Dhoni and his wife.

MS Dhoni has started his practice sessions for IPL 2025

While Dhoni will likely stay in Dehradun for some time to attend the wedding, he will head to Chennai soon and resume his practice for the upcoming IPL 2025. The legendary wicketkeeper batter is all set to play his 18th IPL season. However, this time, he will participate as an 'uncapped' player for the Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni was one of the five players retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He handed over the team's captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad last season but continued to play as a player. CSK narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs during the IPL 2024 season.

MS Dhoni and Co. will be desperate to produce a better performance in IPL 2025 so that the Chennai-based franchise becomes the first team to win six IPL trophies. CSK will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23.

