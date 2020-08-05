'MS Dhoni will not fret over this IPL' - Aakash Chopra 

Former Indian opening batsman Aakash Chopra has opined that MS Dhoni would not be worrying too much about his performances in the upcoming IPL. He added that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain's form would be more crucial for the franchise than for him individually.

Aakash Chopra put forth his views on various cricketing matters including MS Dhoni and the forthcoming IPL while responding to viewer queries on his YouTube channel.

On being asked how important this year's IPL would be for MS Dhoni, the reputed commentator responded that it would not have a significant impact on the wicket-keeper-batsman's individual career.

"From an individual's perspective, from a batsman's perspective or a career's perspective it is not that important."

He added that MS Dhoni has reached a stage of his career where he would not be too concerned about how his performance in every match of the IPL might impact his possible selection for the Indian team.

"The stage he is in his career, he is not going to really fret about how each match of the IPL would go or whether he would be selected for Team India or not. He is past all of that.

#AshishNehra said that #MSDhoni's comeback is a hot topic of debate only because he hasn't formally announced his retirement yet #IPL2020 #ChennaiSuperKingshttps://t.co/Ztnh9ymO3m — CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) August 2, 2020

Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's form being critical for CSK

MS Dhoni would be one of the batting mainstays for CSK

Aakash Chopra opined that the only matter of concern for MS Dhoni during the IPL would be how CSK perform.

"This IPL is only important for him from one way, that what would happen to Chennai Super Kings. Because the strings of Chennai Super Kings' success are all tied to MS Dhoni."

He added that the CSK captain's form would be crucial for him to manage his team better, especially since he would be coming back from a layoff of more than a year.

"If he is in good form, it would be easier for him to carry the team. But if he is not making runs, then he will not enjoy the game as much. If I see from that angle, then each match that you play is important, also because he is playing cricket after a gap of one year."

Aakash Chopra iterated that MS Dhoni's performances would not impact his future with the Indian team, while claiming that both the CSK captain and his team would perform well in the prestigious league.

"But if you look at his career and comeback in Team India and all of that, I don't think it is going to have a huge impact. He will score runs now also and his team will also do well, I have no doubt about that."

MS Dhoni had an outstanding IPL 2019 for CSK, finishing as their top run-getter with 416 runs to his name. These runs came at an impressive average of 83.20 along with a decent strike rate of 134.62.