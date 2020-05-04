'MS Dhoni will play for India if he wants to', says Umesh Yadav

MS Dhoni's international future is still up in the air

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav added his two cents on the debate surrounding MS Dhoni’s international future, stating that the experienced cricketer would turn out for India only if he wanted to.

In an exclusive Instagram Live session with Sportskeeda, Umesh Yadav opened up on his ideal T20I playing combination for India, wherein he talked about the composition and the personnel of the side.

Through the conversation, the fast bowler shed light on MS Dhoni’s impending decision on his international career, stating that the legendary wicket-keeper would represent India again if he still harboured hopes of donning the famous blue jersey.

“My T20 XI would have Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer as the batsmen. Then, you have MS Dhoni bhai. Abhi kya bol sakte hai, unki marzi rahegi toh wo khelenge [We can’t say anything now. If MS Dhoni wants to play for India, he will play]. If MS Dhoni bhai does not play, then Rishabh Pant. As for the spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Bumrah and Bhuvi will be the fast bowlers and it will be a tough fight for the third spot between Shami and Deepak Chahar. I don’t think I am in contention for that spot,” Umesh said.

MS Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since July 2019

To put things into perspective, MS Dhoni has not played for India since that encounter against New Zealand at Old Trafford in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

MS Dhoni was set to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 but an indefinite postponement of the tournament has meant that countless fans are still waiting to catch a glimpse of MS Dhoni on the field.

In fact, rumours of the wicket-keeper’s potential international retirement have been rife recently, with Harbhajan Singh hinting that MS Dhoni might have played his last game for India at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Umesh Yadav opens up on his most painful moment

Umesh Yadav also opened up on his most painful moment

At the turn of the decade, Umesh Yadav had captured the Indian cricketing fraternity’s imagination. However, in 2011, the pacer had to endure a terrible ordeal as his mother tragically passed away. Recalling the incident, the fast bowler talked about that time being the toughest phase of his life and how he was separated from his mother in a matter of hours.