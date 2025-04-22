Mukesh Kumar's searing yorker removes the dangerous Mitchell Marsh for 45 in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mukesh Kumar took the key wicket of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. The speedster sent the Australian back to the pavilion for 45 off 36 balls on the final delivery of the 14th over with a searing yorker that knocked back the off-stump.

It was the pacer's second wicket of the over after he had dismissed Abdul Samad caught and bowled off the second ball.

The twin strikes came at a critical juncture as LSG looked to end the innings on a high after the opening pair had put on 87 runs for the first wicket.

Marsh's wicket was Mukesh's seventh of IPL 2025. He could have claimed an eighth wicket had Tristan Stubbs held on to a low catch at the deep point boundary to send Ayush Badoni back to the pavilion on the second ball of the 16th over.

DC strike back after Marsh-Markram pair lay the foundation for LSG

After being put into bat by DC captain Axar Patel, the LSG opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram laid a solid foundation by putting on 87 runs for the first wicket. However, the DC bowlers pulled the game back for their side by claiming wickets at regular intervals to stem the flow of the innings.

A major talking that emerged in the LSG innings was Rishabh Pant not coming out to bat for the hosts. There was no sign of the southpaw coming out to bat, even as LSG kept losing wickets and the franchise opted to send Ayush Badoni at No. 6 as the Impact Player when Mitchell Marsh fell to Mukesh Kumar.

Badoni's use as the Impact Player meant that Mayank Yadav's debut in IPL 2025 stretched to another match. At the time of writing, LSG were 147 for 4 after 19 overs with David Miller and Ayush Badoni at the crease.

