Mumbai Indians all-rounder from IPL 2025 squad clicked at airport wearing a pyjama [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar was seen at the airport as the team reached Mumbai. The IPL 2025 season has been suspended for a week, as per an official statement by the league.

Arjun Tendulkar, a part of the Mumbai Indians squad from the IPL 2025 season, was seen exiting the airport. He can be seen wearing the travel t-shirt with an army print pyjama and a bag on.

A few of his other teammates and support staff were also seen coming out of the airport along with him. Arjun Tendulkar was acquired by MI for ₹30 lakh during the mega auction before the start of the season.

Watch the video of the all-rounder posted on Instagram below -

After the game between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off midway on Thursday, May 8, the decision to suspend the league for a week was taken.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," IPL's official statement read.

Mumbai Indians were scheduled to play against Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 11.

Arjun Tendulkar did not feature in a single IPL 2025 game for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have played 12 matches so far this season before the one-week suspension came in. They managed to win seven games and faced five defeats. All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, who was a part of the squad, did not feature in a single game out of the 12 matches they played.

Arjun has been with the Mumbai team in 2023 and 2024 as well but has never been a regular member of the team. In 2023, he played just four matches and picked up three wickets whereas in 2024, he played just one game and did not pick up any wicket.

The all-rounder was last seen in action during the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he represented Goa. Despite being a promising talent, the 25-year-old has failed to make a mark in the cash-rich league.

