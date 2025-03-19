Mumbai Indians all-rounder offers clarification to PCB over opting out of PSL for IPL 2025: Reports

South Africa and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Corbin Bosch has reportedly offered a clarification to the PCB for opting out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Bosch was set to represent Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2025 season but opted out at the last moment to play for Mumbai Indians.

He was initially picked by the Peshawar-based side in the Diamond category during the PSL 10 draft, and had gone unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. But as Mumbai Indians announced him as the replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams, Bosch decided to choose the IPL over PSL.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier stated that a legal notice would be sent to Bosch for violating his PSL contract. Now, according to a report in Cricket Pakistan, the all-rounder has issued clarification to the PCB regarding his decision to opt out of the PSL.

As per the report, Bosch stated that he chose to join the Mumbai Indians camp as it would benefit his overall career. Notably, the five-time IPL champions also have franchises in other countries. The player also stressed that the call was not made to disrespect the PSL. The PCB will now evaluate Bosch's explanation to decide if any action would be taken against him.

PSL 2025 is scheduled to be played from April 11 to May 18, while IPL 2025 is set to start on March 22, and run until May 25.

Mumbai Indians announced Corbin Bosch as a replacement for injured Lizaad Williams

Mumbai Indians announced all-rounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for injured Lizaad Williams, who was acquired by Mumbai at his base price of ₹75 lakh.

Notably, Bosch played for MI Cape Town in the SA20 2024-25 season and played a vital role as they won the title. Overall, he has played 86 T20s, picking up 59 wickets and scoring 663 runs.

Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL five times, will begin their 2025 season campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 23.

