  • “Mumbai Indians ke liye consider karo” - Sunil Gavaskar reveals hilarious chat with Indian star after IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 25, 2025 13:04 IST
Afghanistan v India: Super Eight - ICC Men
Former Indian captain and World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar - Source: Getty

Former World Cup-winner Sunil Gavaskar revealed a hilarious chat he had with Indian star Hardik Pandya after their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Wednesday, September 24. They defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs and qualified for the final.

Hardik walked up to Sunil Gavaskar to have a chat with him after the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Hardik Pandya mujhe keh raha tha ki bade fit lag rahe ho. Toh maine kaha theek hai, Mumbai Indians k liye consider karo IPL ke liye (Hardik Pandya told me that I was looking very fit. So I told okay, then consider me for Mumbai Indians in the IPL)," he said. (via Sony Sports Network)
Notably, Hardik is the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. In his first year as MI captain in 2024, the team failed to make it to the playoffs. However, in the 2025 season, they played the second qualifier but lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS), falling short of a spot in the final.

Hardik played an important role with the bat against Bangladesh. Batting first, India were reduced to 114/4 at one stage. However, Hardik played a sensible and fighting knock in the middle. He scored 38 runs off 29 balls that propelled India to 168/6 in the end.

Sunil Gavaskar presents a blunt take on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal against Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's fellow MI teammate and Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav struggled to get going with the bat once again. Against Bangladesh, batting at number four, he made just five runs off 11 balls.

He was dismissed while trying to flick a short ball down the leg-side, only to edge it behind as Jaker Ali completed an easy catch. Sunil Gavaskar criticised Suryakumar Yadav for having played that shot early in his innings while he was going through poor form in the tournament.

"It was important for the captain to come in and get a few runs. He came at number four and got out playing the same shot again. That is normally a very productive shot for him, no question about it. But when you're struggling, maybe you shouldn't play it until you've really got a feel for the surface. Once you've settled and scored 25 or 30 runs, then you can play that shot. I think that was probably one area where India faltered a little, though luckily the bowlers saved their skin," Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

Suryakumar Yadav has not been at his best with the bat in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. In four innings, he has scored only 59 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike-rate of 111.32.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

