“Mumbai Indians ke liye consider karo” - Sunil Gavaskar reveals hilarious chat with Indian star after IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former World Cup-winner Sunil Gavaskar revealed a hilarious chat he had with Indian star Hardik Pandya after their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Wednesday, September 24. They defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs and qualified for the final.Hardik walked up to Sunil Gavaskar to have a chat with him after the post-match presentation ceremony.&quot;Hardik Pandya mujhe keh raha tha ki bade fit lag rahe ho. Toh maine kaha theek hai, Mumbai Indians k liye consider karo IPL ke liye (Hardik Pandya told me that I was looking very fit. So I told okay, then consider me for Mumbai Indians in the IPL),&quot; he said. (via Sony Sports Network) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Hardik is the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. In his first year as MI captain in 2024, the team failed to make it to the playoffs. However, in the 2025 season, they played the second qualifier but lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS), falling short of a spot in the final.Hardik played an important role with the bat against Bangladesh. Batting first, India were reduced to 114/4 at one stage. However, Hardik played a sensible and fighting knock in the middle. He scored 38 runs off 29 balls that propelled India to 168/6 in the end.Sunil Gavaskar presents a blunt take on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal against BangladeshMeanwhile, Hardik Pandya's fellow MI teammate and Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav struggled to get going with the bat once again. Against Bangladesh, batting at number four, he made just five runs off 11 balls.He was dismissed while trying to flick a short ball down the leg-side, only to edge it behind as Jaker Ali completed an easy catch. Sunil Gavaskar criticised Suryakumar Yadav for having played that shot early in his innings while he was going through poor form in the tournament.&quot;It was important for the captain to come in and get a few runs. He came at number four and got out playing the same shot again. That is normally a very productive shot for him, no question about it. But when you're struggling, maybe you shouldn't play it until you've really got a feel for the surface. Once you've settled and scored 25 or 30 runs, then you can play that shot. I think that was probably one area where India faltered a little, though luckily the bowlers saved their skin,&quot; Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.Suryakumar Yadav has not been at his best with the bat in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. In four innings, he has scored only 59 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike-rate of 111.32.