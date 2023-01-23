Mumbai Indians likely to land a team in WIPL: Reports

Technical bidding for the inaugural edition of the Women's IPL (WIPL) is set to begin on Monday where interested franchises will need to submit their bids. It will take place a couple of days before the financial bidding, which is scheduled for Wednesday, where a final call will be taken on who owns which team.

According to reports from Cricbuzz, the Ambanis, who are one of the biggest names in the corporates and also owners of Mumbai Indians, may also get hold of a WIPL team and continue to grow their franchise. They already have teams in the SA20 league (MI Cape Town) and ILT20 (MI Emirates) and might be the front-runners to snap up a team in the Women's IPL too.

With a net worth clause of INR 1000 crores included by the BCCI in the Invitation To Tender (ITT) document, many other big names in the corporate world are expected to show interest in the technical bidding round.

Adanis remain under the radar in WIPL team bidding

It is well-documented how the Adanis just missed out on securing the Ahmedabad team ahead of the IPL 2022 season. While they remain under a low profile for WIPL bidding, they can't be ruled out as one of the contenders, according to reports.

Many other IPL franchises will be keen to have a stake in the Women's IPL too as they will look to grow their fanbase. Teams like SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are reportedly interested.

The BCCI have specifically kept technical and financial bidding on different days because they want to ensure that the verification process is completed before they move on to the financial side of things. Not long now before we get to know the final owners of the five teams.

