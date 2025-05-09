Mumbai Indians pacer and wife spotted having a chat in team bus following IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar was spotted in the team bus following the IPL 2025 suspension. The tournament has been suspended for a week, as stated by the IPL on Friday, May 9.

Deepak Chahar, who is a part of the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 squad, was spotted with his wife, having a chat with her in the team bus as the players, support staff, and others left for the Mumbai airport following the one-week suspension of the league.

The pacer was seen in MI's travel kit while his wife was seen in a white dress as he was also looking into his phone while having a chat with her.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," an official statement from IPL read.

Watch the video of Deepak Chahar and his wife in the team bus posted on Instagram below -

Mumbai Indians were scheduled to play Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, May 11, but the league now stands suspended for a week.

Deepak Chahar in IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians

Deepak Chahar was aqcuired by the Mumbai Indians for a handsome amount of ₹9.25 crore during the mega auctions before the start of the tournament. Chahar had previously played for the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

So far in the IPL 2025 season, Deepak Chahar has played 12 matches. The right-arm quick bagged 10 wickets at an average of 32.60, economy rate of 9.31, and a strike-rate of 21 with best figures of 2/12.

Overall, Chahar has played 93 matches in the league and has picked up 87 wickets with best figures of 4/13. At the Mumbai Indians, he is part of a lethal pace bowling trio including Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult present with him.

