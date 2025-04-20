Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of MI and CSK's last match in IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 38th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the game on Sunday, April 20.
The two teams have locked horns 38 times in IPL, with MI leading CSK by 20-18 in head-to-head clashes. In their last meeting, the Super Kings beat Mumbai by four wickets in Match 3 of IPL 2025.
Invited to bat first, MI put up 155/9 in their allotted 20 overs. The top three faltered, but Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma chipped in with 29 (26) and 31 (25), respectively. Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner also contributed in double digits. Later, Deepak Chahar contributed an unbeaten 28 off 15 deliveries with the help of two sixes and as many boundaries.
Noor Ahmad starred with the ball for CSK, finishing with figures of 4/18, while Khaleel Ahmed bagged three wickets. Nathan Ellis and Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with one wicket apiece.
In response, CSK achieved the target with five balls to spare. Rachin Ravindra top-scored with an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls with the help of four sixes and two boundaries. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led by example, scoring 53 off 26 deliveries, including three sixes and six fours. Ravindra Jadeja also contributed 17 off 18 deliveries.
Vignesh Puthur emerged as the leading wicket-taker for MI, returning with figures of 3/32, while Will Jacks and Deepak Chahar bagged one wicket each.
MI's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match
MI beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets in their last IPL 2025 outing at Wankhede on April 17.
After choosing to bowl first, Mumbai restricted SunRisers to 162/5 in 20 overs. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head chipped in with scores of 40 (28) and 28 (29), respectively. Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma chipped in with 19 (21), 37 (28) and 18* (8), respectively.
Will Jacks starred with the ball for MI, picking up two wickets. Skipper Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult also scalped one wicket each.
In response, Mumbai achieved the target with 11 balls in hand. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton set the tone with 26 (16) and 31 (23), respectively. Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks continued the momentum with scores of 26 (15) and 36 (26), respectively. Tilak Varma and captain Pandya stayed unbeaten on 21* (17) and 21 (9), respectively.
SRH captain Pat Cummins put up a fight with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/26, while Ehsan Malinga bagged two wickets. Harshal Patel also picked up one wicket.
CSK's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game
CSK beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in their last match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 14.
Asked to bat first, the Super Giants put up 166/7 in 20 overs. They lost crucial wickets early as Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram perished for single-digit scores. Mitchell Marsh got off to a start, scoring 30 off 25 deliveries but failed to score big. Skipper Rishabh Pant returned to form with 63 off 49 balls. His innings comprised four sixes and as many boundaries. Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad added 22 (17) and 20 (11), respectively, to the scorecard.
Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball, returning with figures of 2/24. Matheesha Pathira also bagged two wickets. Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj shared one wicket each.
In response, CSK achieved the target with three balls in hand. Openers Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra laid the platform, scoring 27 (19) and 37 (22), respectively. Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay Shankar continued their miserable performance by returning with single-digit scores.
Later, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni stayed unbeaten to take the team past the finish line. Dube scored 43 off 37 balls, including two sixes and three boundaries. Meanwhile, Dhoni added 26 off 11 deliveries with the help of one six and four boundaries. The duo shared an unbeaten 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket.
Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Super Giants, returning with figures of 2/18, while Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan and Aiden Markram scalped one wicket each.
