Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of MI and DC's last match in IPL 2025

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 63rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the game on Wednesday, May 20.

The two teams have locked horns 36 times in the T20 league, with Mumbai leading Delhi 20-16 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, MI beat DC by 12 runs in match 29 of IPL 2025 held in Delhi.

Invited to bat first, Hardik Pandya's MI put up 205/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma departed for 18 (12) but his opening partner Ryan Rickelton stood tall, scoring a brisk 41 off 25 deliveries, including two maximums and five boundaries. He was ably supported by Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 40 off 28 balls, in an innings laced with two sixes and five fours.

Tilak Varma top scored with 59 off 33, hitting three maximums and six boundaries. Meanwhile, Will Jacks remained unbeaten on 38 off 17 deliveries, comprising two sixes and three boundaries. Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam starred with the ball for Delhi, returning with figures of 2/23 and 2/41, respectively. Mukesh Kumar also bagged a solitary wicket.

In response, DC were bundled out for 193 in 19 overs, losing their last three wickets to run out in the penultimate over. Karun Nair put up a fighting display with the bat, smashing a quickfire 89 off 40, including five sixes and 12 boundaries. Abishek Porel also chipped in with 33 off 25.

Karn Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for MI, finishing with figures of 3/36, while Mitchell Santner bagged two wickets. Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah also took one apiece.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

MI lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in their last IPL 2025 match at Wankhede on May 6.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai put up 155/8 in 20 overs. Will Jacks starred with the bat, smashing 53 runs off 35 balls with the help of three sixes and five boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav and Corbin Bosch also chipped in with 35 (24) ad 27 (22), respectively.

Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat, returning with figures of 2/34, while Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, and Rashid Khan bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, GT achieved the target with six balls in hand. Shubman Gill led by example, scoring 43 off 46 balls, including one six and three boundaries. Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford contributed 30 (27) and 28* (15), respectively.

Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ashwani Kumar picked up two wickets apiece for Mumbai, while Deepak Chahar scalped one.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

DC lost to GT by 10 wickets in their last IPL 2025 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 18.

Put in to bat first, Delhi put up 199/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Faf du Plessis departed for just five runs off 10 balls, but KL Rahul impressed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 112 off 65 deliveries, featuring four sixes and 14 boundaries. This was the seventh opening pair of DC this season.

Abishek Porel, skipper Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 30 (19), 25 (16), and 21* (10), respectively. Meanwhile, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshad Khan bagged one wicket apiece for GT.

In response, the Titans achieved the target with one over to spare. Openers Sai Sudharsan and Gill shared an unbeaten 205-run partnership to take the team over the line in a one-sided chase. Sudharsan scored an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls with the aid of four maximums and 12 boundaries. Gill was equally brilliant for his 93 not out off 53 deliveries in an innings laced with seven maximums and three fours.

