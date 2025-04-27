Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of MI and LSG's last match in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 45th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the game on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

The two teams have locked horns seven times in the T20 league, with the Super Giants leading Mumbai 6-1 in head-to-head battles. In their last meeting, LSG beat MI by 12 runs in match 16 of the 2025 season.

Asked to bat first, Lucknow put up 203/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh delivered with the bat, scoring 53 (38) and 60 (31), respectively. The duo together shared a 76-run stand for the opening wicket. Later, Ayush Badoni and David Miller chipped in with 30 (19) and 27 (14), respectively.

Ad

Trending

Hardik Pandya starred with the ball for MI, returning with figures of 5/36, while Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, and Vignesh Puthur bagged one wicket apiece.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, MI managed 191/5. The openers Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton departed for 5 (7) and 10 (5), respectively. Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir then steadied the chase with scores of 67 (43) and 46 (24), respectively.

Ad

Skipper Pandya and Tilak Varma chipped in with 28* (16) and 25 (23), respectively, but failed to take the team past the finish line. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, and Digvesh Rathi bagged one wicket apiece for the Super Giants.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 scorecard.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

LSG lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in their last IPL 2025 match at home on April 22.

Ad

Invited to bat first, Lucknow posted 159/6 in 20 overs. Openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh looked solid with the bat, scoring 52 (33) and 45 (36), respectively. The duo added an 87-run partnership for the opening stand. The middle failed to make the most of the start as Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad perished for single-digit scores.

Ayush Badoni provided the late blitz, smashing a quickfire 36 off 21 deliveries, comprising six boundaries. David Miller also stayed unbeaten on 14 off 15 deliveries. Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/33, while Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera bagged one wicket apiece.

Ad

LSG vs DC 2025 scorecard.

In response, Delhi won the match with 13 balls to spare. Abishek Porel provided a cracking start, hitting 51 off 36 balls, including one six and five boundaries. KL Rahul and skipper Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 57 (42) and 34 (20), respectively. Aiden Markram was the only successful bowler for LSG, picking up two wickets.

Ad

LSG vs DC 2025 scorecard.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

MI beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their last IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 23.

Ad

Asked to bat first, SRH managed 143/8 in 20 overs. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, and Aniket Verma looked dismal with the bat as the SunRisers lost their first five wickets for just 35.

Heinrich Klaasen starred with the bat, smashing a quickfire 71 off 44 deliveries at a strike rate of 161.36, including two maximums and nine boundaries. Abhinav Manohar ably supported him with 43 off 37, hitting three sixes and two fours.

Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai, finishing with spectacular figures of 4/26, while Deepak Chahar bagged two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Hardik Pandya also shared one wicket each.

Ad

SRH vs MI 2025 scorecard.

In response, MI won the game with 4.2 overs in hand. Rohit Sharma continued his form, smashing 70 off 46 balls with the help of three sixes and eight boundaries. Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks chipped in with scores of 11 (8) and 22 (19), respectively. Suryakumar Yadav stayed unbeaten on 40 off 19, comprising two sixes and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Zeeshan Ansari picked up one wicket each for SRH.

SRH vs MI 2025 scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More