Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of MI and RCB's last match in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Wankhede Stadium will host the clash on Monday, April 7.
The two teams have locked horns 33 times in IPL, with Mumbai leading Bengaluru 19-14 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, Hardik Pandya and company beat RCB by seven wickets at Wankhede in match 25 of IPL 2024.
Asked to bat first, RCB posted 196/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis smashed a quickfire 61 runs off 40 balls, including three sixes and four boundaries. Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik also smashed 50 (26) and an unbeaten 53 (23), respectively.
Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for Mumbai, returning with a five-for with brilliant figures of 5/21 in his four overs. Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, and Shreyas Gopal shared one wicket apiece.
In response, MI achieved the target with 4.5 overs in hand. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma provided a stunning start with scores of 69 (34) and 38 (24), respectively. The duo shared a 101-run partnership for the opening wicket.
Suryakumar Yadav also played a quickfire knock of 52 off just 19 deliveries, comprising four sixes and five boundaries. Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma stayed unbeaten on 21 (6) and 16 (10), respectively.
Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Will Jacks bagged one wicket each for RCB.
RCB's scorecard from their last IPL game
RCB lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in a one-sided contest in their last IPL outing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2. This was their first loss of the season after back-to-back wins in away games against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Asked to bat first, the Bengaluru-based franchise put up 169/8 in 20 overs. The top three failed to deliver, with Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal departing for 14 (13), 7 (6), and 4 (3), respectively. Skipper Rajat Patidar also followed the trio in the pavilion after a run-a-ball 12 to leave RCB in a spot of bother at 42/4. Liam Livingstone delivered with the bat, scoring a quickfire 54 off 40 deliveries, hitting five maximums and one boundary. Jitesh Sharma and Tim David also contributed 33 (21) and 32 (18), respectively, to take the team to a par score.
Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball for Gujarat, finishing with figures of 3/19 against his former IPL team. Sai Kishore also bagged two wickets. Meanwhile, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Ishant Sharma picked up one wicket each.
In response, GT achieved the target with 13 balls to spare. Sai Sudharsan provided a promising start with 49 off 36 balls after his opening partner, skipper Shubman Gill, perished for a run-a-ball 14. Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 73 off 39, including six maximums and five boundaries. The wicketkeeper-batter was ably supported by Sherfane Rutherford, who scored 30 not out off 18 balls.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood bagged one wicket each for RCB.
MI's scorecard from their last IPL match
MI lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs in their last IPL match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 4. This was their third loss in four games this season.
Put in to bat first, the Super Giants posted 203/8 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh provided a blistering start with 60 runs off 31 balls, comprising two sixes and nine boundaries. His opening partner, Aiden Markram, was equally brilliant, scoring 53 off 38 deliveries, including four sixes and two fours. Ayush Badoni and David Miller also chipped in with 30 (19) and 27 (14), respectively.
MI captain Hardik Pandya led by example, returning with his first-ever five-for in IPL. He also became the first IPL captain to bag a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, and Vignesh Puthur bagged one wicket apiece.
In response, Mumbai managed 191/5. Openers Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton departed for 5 (7) and 10 (5), respectively, to leave MI at 17/2 in 2.2 overs. Naman Dhir smashed 46 off 24 deliveries, comprising three sixes and four boundaries, after being promoted to No. 3 in the batting order. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 67 off 43 balls with the help of a six and nine fours, but failed to stay till the end. Tilak Varma retired himself out on 25 (23), while Pandya stayed unbeaten on 28 (16), failing to score 22 off the last over.
Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, and Digvesh Rathi bagged one wicket apiece.
