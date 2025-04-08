Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of KKR and LSG's last match in IPL 2025

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 21st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the game on Tuesday, April 8.

The two teams have clashed five times in the IPL, with the Super Giants leading the Knight Riders 3-2 in head-to-head contests. However, Kolkata beat Lucknow by 98 runs when the two teams last met in match 54 of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, KKR put up 235/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Sunil Narine starred with the bat, scoring 81 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 207.69, including seven maximums and six boundaries. Phil Salt and Angkrish Raghuvanshi also chipped in with 32 (14) and 32 (26), respectively. Later, Shreyas Iyer and Ramandeep Singh contributed 23 (15) and 25* (6), respectively.

Naveen-ul-Haq emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Super Giants, returning with figures of 3/49, while Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, and Yudhvir Singh bagged one wicket apiece.

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, LSG were bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs. KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis got starts, scoring 25 (21) and 36 (21), respectively, but failed to consolidate. Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, and Ashton Turner were the other three batters who reached double digits.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana bagged three wickets each for KKR, while Andre Russell picked up two. Mitchell Starc and Sunil Narine took one apiece.

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 scorecard.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL match

LSG beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in their last IPL match at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 4.

Asked to bat first, Lucknow put up 203/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh delivered with the bat, smashing a quickfire 60 off 31 balls, including two sixes and nine boundaries. Aiden Markram also chipped in with 53 off 38 deliveries, hitting four maximums and two boundaries. Ayush Badoni and David Miller contributed 30 (19) and 27 (14), respectively.

Hardik Pandya emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 5/36, while Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, and Vignesh Puthur bagged one wicket apiece.

LSG vs MI 2025 scorecard.

In response, Mumbai managed 191/5. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks departed for 10 (5) and 5 (7), respectively. Meanwhile, Naman Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav produced fighting knocks of 46 (24) and 67 (43) to keep the team in the chase. However, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya failed to finish off the game, returning with respective scores of 25 (23) and 28* (16). Varma retired out after his sluggish knock in the penultimate over.

Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, and Digvesh Rathi bagged one wicket each for the Super Giants.

LSG vs MI 2025 scorecard.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL game

KKR beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 80 runs in their last IPL outing at Eden Gardens on April 3.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders put up 200/6 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock departed for single-digit scores. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi then shared an 81-run partnership to recover the hosts from 16/2. Rahane scored 38 off 27, while Raghuvanshi smashed 50 off 32 deliveries.

Venkatesh Iyer provided the late surge with 60 off 29, hitting three sixes and seven boundaries to help the team reach 200. Rinku Singh was equally impressive with an unbeaten 32 off 17.

SunRisers skipper Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, and Kamindu Mendis bagged one wicket each.

KKR vs SRH 2025 sorecard.

Chasing 201, SRH were bundled out for 120 in 16.4 overs. The top three perished for single-digit scores. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, and Heinrich Klaasen added 19 (15), 27 (20), and 33 (21), respectively, to the scorecard. Captain Cummins scored 14 off 15 to take the team past 100 in an embarrassing loss for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

KKR vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up three wickets each for KKR, while Andre Russell bagged two. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine scalped one wicket each.

