Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of MI and SRH's last match in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the game on Thursday, April 17.

The two teams have locked horns 23 times in IPL, with the five-time winners Mumbai leading Hyderabad by 13-10 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, MI beat the SunRisers by seven wickets in match 55 of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, SRH put up 173/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Travis Head top scored with 48 runs off 30 balls, including one six and seven boundaries. Pat Cummins provided the late flourish, scoring an unbeaten 35 off 17 deliveries. Meanwhile, Nitish Reddy and Marco Jansen chipped in with 20 (15) and 17 (12), respectively.

Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla starred with the ball, picking up three wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj bagged one wicket apiece.

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

In response, MI achieved the target with 16 balls in hand. The top three flopped, with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan returning for single digits while Naman Dhir departed for a nine-ball duck.

Suryakumar Yadav then put on a show with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 102 off 51 balls, comprising six maximums and 12 boundaries. Tilak Varma ably supported him with 37 not out off 32 deliveries.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Marco Jansen picked up one wicket each.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in their last IPL outing at home on April 12. This was their second win of the season after losing four games on the trot.

Batting first, Punjab posted 245/6 in 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya provided a promising start, returning with scores of 42 (23) and 36 (13), respectively.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with an unbeaten 82 off 36 balls, including six maximums and as many boundaries. Nehal Wadhera also looked impressive for his 27 off 22 deliveries. Later, Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 34 off 11 balls, including four maximums off Mohammad Shami in the last over.

Harshal Patel starred with the ball for SRH, returning with figures of 4/42 while skipper Pat Cummins bagged two wickets. Mohammad Shami conceded 75 runs without any wickets to register the worst figures by an Indian bowler in an IPL match.

SRH vs PBKS 2025 scorecard.

In response, the SunRisers achieved the target with nine balls in hand. Abhishek Sharma smashed a century, hitting 141 runs off 55 deliveries with the help of 10 sixes and 14 boundaries. His opening partner Travis Head smashed 66 off 37 balls, including three sixes and nine boundaries.

SRH vs PBKS 2025 scorecard.

Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket each for Punjab.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

Mumbai beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in their last IPL match on April 13. Asked to bat first, MI put up 205/5 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma fell cheaply but Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 41 (25) and 40 (28), respectively.

Tilak Varma looked brilliant for his 59 off 33 deliveries, including three sixes and nine boundaries. Later, Naman Dhir struck 17-ball 38* to take his team past 200.

MI vs DC 2025 scorecard.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam picked up two wickets each for Delhi while Mukesh Kumar bagged one wicket.

In response, DC managed 193 in 19 overs. Karun Nair top-scored with 89 off 40 deliveries, including five maximums and 12 boundaries. Abishek Porel, Ashutosh Sharma, and KL Rahul got starts, returning with scores of 33 (25), 17 (14), and 15 (13), respectively, but failed to take their team over the line.

MI vs DC 2025 scorecard.

Karn Sharma starred with the ball for MI, returning with figures of 3/36 while Mitchell Santner scalped two wickets. Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah shared one wicket apiece.

