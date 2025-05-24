Mustafizur Rahman gets rid of Priyansh Arya cheaply as Tristan Stubbs takes a sky-high catch moving backwards in PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mustafizur Rahman took the prized scalp of Priyansh Arya in their IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. The left-arm pacer removed Arya for just six runs off nine balls as Punjab lost their first wicket for just eight runs.

The dismissal came in the second over of PBKS’ innings. Mustafzur bowled a short ball that angled into the left-hander. The batter was cramped for room while trying to play a pull shot. All he managed was a top edge that went high up in the sky. Wicketkeeper Tristan Stubbs back-pedalled to grab it, and fell in the process, but held on.

Priyansh Arya has been out of form in his last four games, returning with below-par scores of 23, 1, 9, and 6 (today). The 23-year-old, however, has managed 362 runs in 13 matches with the help of one ton and a half-century this season.

Punjab aim to finish in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table

Punjab will be keen to finish in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table following their qualification for the playoffs. With 17 points in 12 games, they are currently second. A win over Delhi would help the Shreyas Iyer-led side topple the Gujarat Titans (GT) to take the top spot.

On the other hand, DC have already been eliminated from the tournament, managing six wins in 13 games. A victory would help them finish fifth in the points table, subject to net run rate.

As far as the match is concerned, PBKS were 34/1 after 3.5 overs, with Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis at the crease. This is a repeat match between the two teams following the IPL 2025 resumption.

Their last game at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala was abandoned due to cross-border tension between India and Pakistan earlier this month.

Follow the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

