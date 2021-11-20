"My last T20 will be in Chennai" - MS Dhoni

Legendary former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has indicated he'll play his final T20 match in front of his adopted home fans in Chennai.

Dhoni revealed the same during a special felicitation program for the 2021 IPL champions conducted at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Saturday (November 20).

Addressing a star-studded gathering which included Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, Dhoni said:

‘’I have always planned my cricket. My last game that I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODIs was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in 5 years' time, we don't really know."

MS Dhoni led CSK to fairytale triumph in the 14th season of the IPL

The Super Kings completed a fairytale triumph in the United Arab Emirates last month as they claimed their fourth title at the expense of the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.

It was a sweet redemption for Dhoni, the entire CSK unit and their millions of fans given what kind of season they had last year. The four-time champions hit rock bottom during the 2020 edition of the IPL as they crashed out of the league stage for the first time since the inception of the tournament.

Following the debacle, Dhoni promised his fans that the team would storm back next season and that is exactly what they did.

CSK dominated the league stage to become the first side to qualify for the playoffs. In the first Qualifier against Delhi, Dhoni turned back the clock to finish off the proceedings. The final proved to be a one-sided encounter thanks to an all-round batting display led by opener Faf du Plessis.

Following the triumph, Dhoni was asked by Harsha Bhogle about the legacy he’s left behind at CSK, and the champion skipper sent everyone into a frenzy as he said:

"Well, I still haven't left behind."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Ritwik Kumar