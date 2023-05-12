"My patience has grown a lot" - Ajinkya Rahane on his parenting journey

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane recently stated that his patience has grown after becoming a parent. The star cricketer was blessed with a daughter in October 2019.

He became a parent for the second time after his wife Radhika gave birth to a boy in October 2022. Rahane mentioned that he spends a lot of time with his kids at home.

Speaking about his parenting journey, here's what he said in a video shared by CSK on their official website:

"I have a daughter and a son now who is five months old. I think this is a very beautiful moment. Generally, I have a lot of patience. Because of the parenting thing, my patience has grown a lot.

"I try and enjoy time whenever I am at home with them, try and learn from them. One thing you can learn from the kids is to be in the moment and enjoy the moment every time. Not to think or not to stress about anything."

Ajinkya Rahane has showcased fine form in the ongoing IPL 2023. The senior batter has amassed 266 runs from eight innings at a brilliant strike rate of 171.61.

"Karate and judo helped me a lot in cricket" - Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane recalled that when he was young, his father made him go to karate and judo classes. He noted that it has helped him in his cricket also as it improved his agility.

He added:

"I started karate because my father always wanted me to go outdoors and play outdoor sports rather than sitting at home. So I used to go for cricket practice in the morning, school in the afternoon, and then karate or judo in the evening. Karate and judo helped me a lot in cricket, in the sense of my agility and flexibility, speed and everything. And that is still helping me a lot."

The 34-year-old also opened up on growing up in a lower-middle-class household. He remembered how his parents had to give up on their own needs to support his cricketing aspirations.

Rahane elaborated:

"I come from a lower middle class family, so the financial aspects were quite challenging for us, and cricket gear, as we all know, it is very expensive. So I thought that they sacrificed their own thing and gave importance to my cricket.

"When they got to know that I am doing well in cricket, they backed me a lot. Not in only in my good times, but also in my bad times. They were always very supportive."

Ajinkya Rahane will next be seen in action when CSK take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 14.

