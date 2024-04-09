"My title hasn't yet been verified" - CSK answer Ravindra Jadeja's request, name him 'Cricket Thalapathy' after 7-wicket win over KKR in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stole the show with his bowling exploits in the team's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) contest against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, April 8.

CSK won the toss and elected to field first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. KKR, stacked with power hitters, struggled to get going on the slow pitch. Jadeja made it tougher for them with his impactful spell.

The left-arm spinner conceded just 18 runs from his four overs and picked up three wickets. Chennai ultimately clinched a seven-wicket win, chasing down the target in 17.4 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Jadeja mentioned how he is yet to get a title from the CSK fans, like how MS Dhoni has been crowned as 'Thala' and Suresh Raina has the moniker 'Chinna Thala'.

"My title hasn't yet been verified, hopefully, they'll give me one," Jadeja said.

Soon after the comments, CSK took to their official social media handles, officially giving Ravindra Jadeja the tag of 'Cricket Thalapathy'.

Ravindra Jadeja has had a long-standing association with the Chennai-based team. He was even named captain in 2022. However, he stepped down after just eight matches, leading to MS Dhoni being back at the helm of the team.

"Always enjoy my bowling on these kind of tracks" - Ravindra Jadeja on his bowling exploits vs KKR

Ravindra Jadeja claimed the wickets of Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Venkatesh Iyer, denting KKR's chances of registering an imposing total.

At the post-match presentation, Jadeja mentioned how he relishes bowling on such pitches. He also pointed out that it isn't easy for visiting teams to assess the conditions at the Chepauk.

"Always enjoy my bowling on these kind of tracks. Was just looking to bowl in good areas. I've practiced a lot here - if you bowl in good areas, it helps you. Takes time for the visiting team to settle down and plan something. Difficult for them to come here and identify the surface. We know the conditions very well," Jadeja stated.

With three wins from five outings, CSK are currently fourth in the IPL 2024 points table.