"N Srinivasan invites MS Dhoni along with CSK teammates to Chennai for IPL 2023 title celebrations" - Reports

India Cements vice chairman and managing director N Srinivasan has reportedly congratulated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni for the IPL 2023 title triumph over a phone call. CSK eked out the Hardik Pandya-led side in the nail-biting summit clash by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday midnight (May 30) to lift the coveted trophy for the fifth time in their 14 years of IPL.

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudarsan's fireworks (96 in 47 balls) set up CSK for a daunting target of 215. However, rain showers halted the second innings just after three balls were bowled.

Hence, the target was revised to 171 in 15 overs through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Despite strenuous efforts from the CSK battered to put score briskly, the Titans found ways to get the breakthroughs.

Pace bowler Mohit Sharma had almost won it for the IPL 2022 champions with his disciplined yorkers, but a six and a four from Ravindra Jadeja pulled off a win for CSK in the last two balls in a fashionable manner.

According to reports by news agency PTI, N Srinivasan, whose India Cements is a principal sponsor of CSK, called MS Dhoni on Tuesday morning to congratulate him for clinching the fifth IPL title.

Srinivasan told Dhoni, as reported by PTI:

"Fantastic captain. You have done a miracle. Only you can do it. We are proud of the boys and team."

Srinivasan further said:

"This season has been one where the fans have demonstrated how much they love M S Dhoni. So do we."

The reports also mentioned that the India Cements MD requested that Dhoni take rest and invited him to Chennai along with his CSK teammates in order to celebrate the big victory.

Will MS Dhoni play in the next IPL season?

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

The entire IPL 2023 was an anticipation over MS Dhoni's last hurrah in the world's top cricket league, with fans, including the ones of CSK's opponents, giving the former India skipper a raucous reception regardless of the venue his team played.

Dhoni mentioned last year that he would like to play in front of CSK's home crowd in Chepauk before considering retirement from the IPL. The CSK talisman was asked during the post-match presentation about his future in the league.

MS Dhoni responded:

"Circumstantially, if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



MS Dhoni has got everyone delighted with his response



#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT | @msdhoni The interaction you were waiting forMS Dhoni has got everyone delighted with his response The interaction you were waiting for 😉MS Dhoni has got everyone delighted with his response 😃 #TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT | @msdhoni https://t.co/vEX5I88PGK

He further said:

"A lot depends on the body. I have six-seven months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side; it's not easy for me, but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them."

MS Dhoni scored 104 runs in 12 innings this season at a strike rate of 182.46, apart from inflicting 10 dismissals behind the wickets (7 catches and three stumpings).

Poll : 0 votes