"Naam bade darshan chhote, only PR is working"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's win vs GT in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) comfortably by six wickets in the 26th match of IPL 2025. The game took place on Saturday, April 12, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With their fourth successive win, LSG moved to the third position in the points table.

After being asked to bat first, GT notched up a decent total of 180 for six in 20 overs, on the back of half-centuries from Shubman Gill (60) and Sai Sudharsan (56). Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur scalped two wickets apiece for the Super Giants in the bowling department.

In reply, Aiden Markram (58) set the tone for LSG with a blazing half-century, putting on a 65-run opening partnership with Rishabh Pant (21). Nicholas Pooran utilized it and took the hosts towards the target with a blistering knock of 61 (34).

Saturday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between LSG and GT entertained the fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Naam Bade Darshan Chhote! (Big name, small showing). Only PR is working - Wild hitting, no stability - Dropping catches like freebies," a fan wrote of Rishabh Pant.

"Definitely feeling happy"- LSG captain Rishabh Pant after winning IPL 2025 match vs GT in Lucknow

At the post-match presentation, Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the victory and said:

"Definitely feeling happy. Like I said before it's about following the same path and believing in each other's abilities. I think the idea was to bowl mostly yorkers and into the surface. It was great to see the bowlers making such a good comeback. You can be put under pressure in a T20 game but the way they pulled it back was great."

Pant continued:

"Today Marsh gave me the opportunity and I tried to spend more time out in the middle. It's a team game after all and you want to put your best foot forward. I think one thing is for sure, we are really happy to have Pooran in our time. The way he is batting, the way he is hitting sixes, just trying to do the best for our team. He has been phenomenal."

What were your favorite moments from this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

