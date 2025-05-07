  • home icon
  Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad receives bomb threat email following 'Operation Sindoor' amid IPL 2025: Reports

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad receives bomb threat email following 'Operation Sindoor' amid IPL 2025: Reports

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 07, 2025 21:44 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during an IPL 2025 match - Source: Getty

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has received a bomb threat email during the ongoing IPL 2025 season, as per Jagran. The threatening email comes following the 'Operation Sindoor', carried out by the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday, May 7, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

The threat was received on the same day as per the aforementioned report, with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) recipients of the message. The GCA then notified the Ahmedabad Police, and following the notification, the stadium was checked completely by Ahmedabad Police officers and the bomb squad.

A senior IPS officer, as per the report, also stated that the sender of the mail claimed to be from Pakistan. With the IPL season currently ongoing, all safety measures are being taken.

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad scheduled to host two more league stage matches of IPL 2025

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the home venue for the Gujarat Titans (GT). GT have three matches left in the league stage of this IPL 2025 season.

Two of these matches are scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home on Wednesday, May 14, before hosting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league match of the season at the venue on Sunday, May 18.

As for the Gujarat Titans, they have had a successful campaign so far in this IPL. They are at the top of the table with 16 points, having won eight of their 11 matches. They will want to finish in the top two to have two shots at the final, making their remaining home games crucial.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
