Naveen-ul-Haq set to retire from ODIs at age 24 after World Cup 2023

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq is set to retire from ODIs following the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The 24-year-old announced his decision through a social media post on Wednesday, September 27.

Naveen confirmed that he will continue to represent Afghanistan in T20Is. The talented youngster stated that he took the call to prolong his career.

He wrote on Instagram:

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country would like to announce my retirement from ODI format at end of this World Cup and will continue to wear this blue jersey in t20 cricket for my country it hasn’t been an easy decision to make but to prolong my playing career had to take this tough decision would like to thank @afghanistancricketboard And all my fans for their support and unwavering love 🇦🇫♥️."

It is worth mentioning that Naveen-ul-Haq underwent knee surgery earlier this year and was forced to miss Afghanistan's two-match T20I series against Bangladesh because of his injury.

The seamer hasn't been a regular feature in Afghanistan's ODI team. His most recent appearance in the format was against Ireland in January 2021. He has 14 wickets to his name from seven ODIs.

It is worth mentioning that Naveen took a short break from ODIs last year to prepare for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Naveen-ul-Haq was not part of the Afghanistan squad for the Asia Cup 2023

Naveen-ul-Haq was not named in the Afghanistan squad for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, following which several fans believed that he wouldn't find a place in the lineup for the World Cup 2023.

However, the Afghan selectors picked him for the showpiece event, bringing him back to the ODI team after a gap of two years.

Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. will open their World Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 7.

Afghanistan World Cup squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.